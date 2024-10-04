The Swan Family of Restaurants story

Leah Stacy, CITY magazine editor

Thirty years ago, Robin Banister operated an espresso bar in the atrium of Monroe Community College, where her son, Jon Swan, helped caffeinate the student masses.

Today, Robin, Jon, and his sisters Paulina and Ashley own and operate Swan Family of Restaurants, a hospitality group that encompasses eight locations, including Swan Dive, Vern's, and Roux, as well as a catering company.

Members of the Swan family join guest host Leah Stacy to discuss how the industry has changed, what projects are up next, and how they will continue the family legacy.

Our guests:

