Connections
The Swan Family of Restaurants story

By Leah Stacy,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 4, 2024 at 2:31 PM EDT
Three people sit at a a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left has short grey hair and is wearing a blue short sleeved shirt; the woman in the center has short grey hair and is wearing a multi-colored shirt; the woman on the right has long red hair and is wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and sneakers.
Jonathan Swan and Robin Banister with guest host Leah Stacy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 4, 2024
Leah Stacy, CITY magazine editor
Thirty years ago, Robin Banister operated an espresso bar in the atrium of Monroe Community College, where her son, Jon Swan, helped caffeinate the student masses.

Today, Robin, Jon, and his sisters Paulina and Ashley own and operate Swan Family of Restaurants, a hospitality group that encompasses eight locations, including Swan Dive, Vern's, and Roux, as well as a catering company.

Members of the Swan family join guest host Leah Stacy to discuss how the industry has changed, what projects are up next, and how they will continue the family legacy.

Our guests:

Connections
Leah Stacy
Leah Stacy is CITY magazine's editor.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
