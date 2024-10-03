How local nonprofits are affected by a downturn in charitable giving

WXXI News

Local nonprofits are facing challenges after losing funding that has helped run their programs. Last month, the United Way of Greater Rochester announced that the agency had to severely cut or not renew funding for a number of organizations.

United Way president Jaime Saunders acknowledged the “crisis moment” for nonprofit leaders, while explaining that the organization could not commit dollars it does not have. She cited a nationwide downturn in charitable giving.

What has caused this shift? How will it affect families in the Greater Rochester area? And what can be done to address the gaps in philanthropic giving? Our guests discuss it.

*Note: WXXI's Brian Sharp also covered this story. You can read his report from August 8, 2024 here. His report from August 23, 2024 is available here.