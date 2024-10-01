© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Discussing new guidelines for breast cancer screening

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 1, 2024 at 2:48 PM EDT
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the woman on the far left has short blonde hair and is wearing a peach floral print blouse, white pants and brown sandals; the woman on the near left has dark hair and is wearing a blue short sleeved t-shirt; the woman on the near right has short blonde hair and is wearing a light green cardigan over a white button down shirt; the man on the far right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue long sleeved button down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
(foreground) Christina Thompson, (background) Becky Arcadi and Avice O’Connell on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 1, 2024

There are new guidelines for breast cancer screening. In May, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued an updated recommendation: mammograms every other year for people at average risk, starting at age 40.

Some people who are screened may receive a letter informing them about their breast density. The letters are part of an FDA rule that went into effect last month.

What does this all mean for you or for your family? This hour, a local radiologist explains the new information and answers your questions. We also discuss how community members can access support and resources while navigating breast cancer.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson"
