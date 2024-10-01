Discussing new guidelines for breast cancer screening

There are new guidelines for breast cancer screening. In May, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued an updated recommendation: mammograms every other year for people at average risk, starting at age 40.

Some people who are screened may receive a letter informing them about their breast density. The letters are part of an FDA rule that went into effect last month.

What does this all mean for you or for your family? This hour, a local radiologist explains the new information and answers your questions. We also discuss how community members can access support and resources while navigating breast cancer.

