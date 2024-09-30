© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

The battle for the youth vote

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 30, 2024 at 2:53 PM EDT
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

What are young voters’ priorities as we move closer to the election?

This hour, we explore that question with two college students who plan to vote in November. Will their peers show up at the polls? We find out.

Our guests:

  • Austin DeLorme, student senator at the University of Rochester, and community advocate
  • Jordan Schwartz, sophomore at Harvard College studying government

*Note: To listen to the episode with Dr. Jill Stein, click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
