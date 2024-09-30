The battle for the youth vote

WXXI News

What are young voters’ priorities as we move closer to the election?

This hour, we explore that question with two college students who plan to vote in November. Will their peers show up at the polls? We find out.

Our guests:



Austin DeLorme, student senator at the University of Rochester, and community advocate

Jordan Schwartz, sophomore at Harvard College studying government

*Note: To listen to the episode with Dr. Jill Stein, click here.