Microplastics in the human body: the hidden threat
We examine the growing concern about microplastics in the human body. These tiny particles, which infiltrate our food, air, and water, are now being found in human tissues, raising serious health concerns.
Our expert panel will discuss groundbreaking research featured in the documentary "Plastic People" and explore how microplastics affect vulnerable populations like pregnant women and children.
We’ll also learn how these pollutants are absorbed into our bodies and what the latest science reveals about the long-term health implications.
Our guests:
- Rick Smith, Executive Producer of "Plastic People"
- Jane Van Dis, MD, an OBGYN specializing in microplastics in fetuses and maternal health
- Alison Elder, Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Medicine at the University of Rochester
- Christy Tyler, Professor of Environmental Science at Rochester Institute of Technology