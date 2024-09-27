© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Microplastics in the human body: the hidden threat

By Jasmin Singer
Published September 27, 2024 at 2:29 PM EDT
Four women wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the woman on the far left has short blonde hair and is wearing a light blue fleece over dark blue scrubs and black clogs; the woman on the near left has dark hair and is wearing a brown jacket over a black shirt; the woman on the near right has long dark hair and is wearing a white shirt and a floral cardigan; the woman on the far right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a black and green floral pattern button down shirt, black denim jacket, jeans and sneakers.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Jane Van Dis, (background) Christy Tyler and Alison Elder with host Jasmin Singer on "Environmental Connections" on Friday, September 27, 2024
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

We examine the growing concern about microplastics in the human body. These tiny particles, which infiltrate our food, air, and water, are now being found in human tissues, raising serious health concerns.

Our expert panel will discuss groundbreaking research featured in the documentary "Plastic People" and explore how microplastics affect vulnerable populations like pregnant women and children.

We’ll also learn how these pollutants are absorbed into our bodies and what the latest science reveals about the long-term health implications.

Our guests:

  • Rick Smith, Executive Producer of "Plastic People"
  • Jane Van Dis, MD, an OBGYN specializing in microplastics in fetuses and maternal health
  • Alison Elder, Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Medicine at the University of Rochester
  • Christy Tyler, Professor of Environmental Science at Rochester Institute of Technology
Tags
Connections Environmental Connections
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
See stories by Jasmin Singer