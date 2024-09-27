Microplastics in the human body: the hidden threat

Max Schulte / WXXI News Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

We examine the growing concern about microplastics in the human body. These tiny particles, which infiltrate our food, air, and water, are now being found in human tissues, raising serious health concerns.

Our expert panel will discuss groundbreaking research featured in the documentary "Plastic People" and explore how microplastics affect vulnerable populations like pregnant women and children.

We’ll also learn how these pollutants are absorbed into our bodies and what the latest science reveals about the long-term health implications.

Our guests:

