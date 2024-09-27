© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Climate activism and arrests: civil disobedience in the fight for the planet

By Jasmin Singer
Published September 27, 2024 at 2:34 PM EDT
Supporters of the Climate, Jobs & Justice Package rally in the center of Washington Square Park in Rochester.
Jeremy Moule
/
WXXI News
Supporters of the Climate, Jobs & Justice Package rally in the center of Washington Square Park in Rochester.
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

We shift focus to the rising trend of civil disobedience in climate activism. As the urgency of the climate crisis increases, activists are taking bold steps, often leading to arrests, to demand meaningful environmental action.

We’ll hear from those on the frontlines, including legal experts from the Climate Defense Project, about the motivations behind these protests and the legal ramifications of these arrests.

Our discussion will connect local activism to global movements, examining how civil disobedience is shaping the future of climate action.

Our guests:

Tags
Connections Environmental Connections
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
See stories by Jasmin Singer