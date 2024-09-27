Climate activism and arrests: civil disobedience in the fight for the planet

Max Schulte / WXXI News Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

We shift focus to the rising trend of civil disobedience in climate activism. As the urgency of the climate crisis increases, activists are taking bold steps, often leading to arrests, to demand meaningful environmental action.

We’ll hear from those on the frontlines, including legal experts from the Climate Defense Project, about the motivations behind these protests and the legal ramifications of these arrests.

Our discussion will connect local activism to global movements, examining how civil disobedience is shaping the future of climate action.

Our guests:

