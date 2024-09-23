The latest on COVID vaccines and research
Updated versions of the COVID-19 vaccine are available. How effective are they? And what have we learned about how – and how often – the virus mutates?
This hour, local experts who have been at the forefront of the national and local coronavirus response discuss the latest in vaccine science.
Our guests:
- Angela Branche, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and co-director of the Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Ann Falsey, M.D., professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and co-director of the Vaccine Trials and Evaluation Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health
- Ed Walsh, M.D., professor of infectious diseases at the University of Rochester Medical Center, head of infectious diseases at Rochester General Hospital, and physician at Rochester Regional Health