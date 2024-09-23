© 2024 WXXI News
The latest on COVID vaccines and research

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 23, 2024 at 2:46 PM EDT
Four smiling people sit in front of microphones at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has shoulder-length grey hair and is wearing glasses, a yellow long sleeved shirt, beige pants, and brown shoes; a man back left has short grey hair and is wearing a light blue long-sleeved button-down shirt; a woman back right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a black long-sleeved button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a black long-sleeved button down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Ann Falsey, (background) Ed Walsh, and Angela Branche on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, September 23, 2024

Updated versions of the COVID-19 vaccine are available. How effective are they? And what have we learned about how – and how often – the virus mutates?

This hour, local experts who have been at the forefront of the national and local coronavirus response discuss the latest in vaccine science.

Our guests:

  • Angela Branche, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and co-director of the Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Ann Falsey, M.D., professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and co-director of the Vaccine Trials and Evaluation Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health
  • Ed Walsh, M.D., professor of infectious diseases at the University of Rochester Medical Center, head of infectious diseases at Rochester General Hospital, and physician at Rochester Regional Health
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
