Connections
The reality and challenge of bringing more SIVs to the U.S.

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 20, 2024 at 2:31 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the woman on the left in the foreground has short grey hair and is wearing glasses and a white button down shirt: the man on the right in the foreground has short dark hair and a dark beard and is wearing glasses, a blue and white plaid long sleeved button down shirt, jeans and brown sneakers; the man on the left in the background has short brown hair and is wearing a purple blazer, white button down shirt and brown striped tie; the man on the right in the background has short brown hair and is wearing a blue blazer, white button down shirt and black tie; the man at the end of the table has short dark hair and is wearing a blue long sleeved button down shirt, jeans and sneakers.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Ellen Smith and Abdul Hai*, (background) Nicholas Stefanovic and Sean Kellas on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 20, 2024 *Note: This guest is using a pseudonym due to safety concerns for his family.

Organizations like Keeping Our Promise have been working to bring Afghan workers who served the U.S. military to the United States on SIVs, or Special Immigrant Visas. The program is designed to reward the Afghan citizens who risked their lives to help the American military.

But now the SIV program is facing mockery and criticism from Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance. The Ohio senator scoffed at the idea of bringing more Afghans to the USA, and claimed – without evidence – that some interpreters were trying to sabotage the American service members.

We discuss the reality and the challenge of bringing in more SIVs.

Our guests:

*Note: This guest is using a pseudonym due to safety concerns for his family.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
