Exploring how local efforts to address poverty have affected families

“Connections” is on the road today with a live audience, discussing poverty in Rochester. The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI) is holding a summit at MCC’s downtown campus, and we’re bringing the show to the event to examine why poverty is so intractable.

We explore different efforts to address poverty.

We meet one of the participants in the City of Rochester’s Guaranteed Basic Income program, and a single mother who has advocated on behalf of her family and others when it comes to developing strategies for lifting households out of poverty.

We discuss which initiatives have been successful and which have not – in nearly a decade of RMAPI.

Our guests:

