Connections
Connections

Exploring how local efforts to address poverty have affected families

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 19, 2024 at 3:48 PM EDT
Four people sit on a stage with microphones in front of a group of people: the man on the far left has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a grey plaid blazer, black button down shirt and blue pants: the woman on the near left has long dark hair and is wearing glasses, a white short sleeved shirt and grey pants: the woman on the near right has shoulder length dark hair and is wearing glasses, a black blazer, white t-shirt and grey pants; the woman on the far right has long dark hair and is wearing a maroon t-shirt with white writing and maroon pants.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Danielle Jones, Ashley Cross and Rev. Myra Brown on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 19, 2024

“Connections” is on the road today with a live audience, discussing poverty in Rochester. The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI) is holding a summit at MCC’s downtown campus, and we’re bringing the show to the event to examine why poverty is so intractable.

We explore different efforts to address poverty.

We meet one of the participants in the City of Rochester’s Guaranteed Basic Income program, and a single mother who has advocated on behalf of her family and others when it comes to developing strategies for lifting households out of poverty.

We discuss which initiatives have been successful and which have not – in nearly a decade of RMAPI.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
