Former Mohawk residential school inmate tells his story

We talk with artist Gary Miller.

His current exhibit at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center – “Our Path Forward” – expresses his experience as a child inmate at the Mohawk Institute*, a residential school in Canada.

He joins us for the hour to tell his story.



Gary Miller, artist and former child inmate of the Mohawk Institute

Neal Keating, Ph.D., curator of “Our Path Forward," author, and associate professor of cultural anthropology at SUNY Brockport

*Note: This conversation may include themes that are difficult for some listeners to hear.