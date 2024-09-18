© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Former Mohawk residential school inmate tells his story

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 18, 2024 at 2:40 PM EDT
We talk with artist Gary Miller.

His current exhibit at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center – “Our Path Forward” – expresses his experience as a child inmate at the Mohawk Institute*, a residential school in Canada.

He joins us for the hour to tell his story.

  • Gary Miller, artist and former child inmate of the Mohawk Institute
  • Neal Keating, Ph.D., curator of “Our Path Forward," author, and associate professor of cultural anthropology at SUNY Brockport

*Note: This conversation may include themes that are difficult for some listeners to hear.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
