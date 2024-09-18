Former Mohawk residential school inmate tells his story
We talk with artist Gary Miller.
His current exhibit at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center – “Our Path Forward” – expresses his experience as a child inmate at the Mohawk Institute*, a residential school in Canada.
He joins us for the hour to tell his story.
- Gary Miller, artist and former child inmate of the Mohawk Institute
- Neal Keating, Ph.D., curator of “Our Path Forward," author, and associate professor of cultural anthropology at SUNY Brockport
*Note: This conversation may include themes that are difficult for some listeners to hear.