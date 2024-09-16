© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Exploring Mexico’s Black history

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 16, 2024 at 2:39 PM EDT
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short black hair, a black mustache, and is wearing glasses and a long-sleeved white shirt with a black design; a woman at center has short black hair and is wearing glasses and a black top; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a long-sleeved purple button-down shirt. He is holding a blue book with a colorful illustration. The book is titled "Mexico, Slavery, Freedom."
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
Pablo Miguel Sierra Silva and Karma Frierson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, September 16, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Why don’t we know about Mexico’s Black history?

The author of a new book titled “Mexico, Slavery, Freedom” says Mexico is often misrepresented through a series of tropes. In the last decade, scholars and advocates have pushed to rectify that, especially when it comes to recognizing Black Mexicans for their role in shaping the county’s history and culture.

We discuss it with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
