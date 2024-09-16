Exploring Mexico’s Black history
Why don’t we know about Mexico’s Black history?
The author of a new book titled “Mexico, Slavery, Freedom” says Mexico is often misrepresented through a series of tropes. In the last decade, scholars and advocates have pushed to rectify that, especially when it comes to recognizing Black Mexicans for their role in shaping the county’s history and culture.
We discuss it with our guests:
- Pablo Miguel Sierra Silva, associate professor in the Department of History and core faculty in the Department of Black Studies at the University of Rochester, and author of “Mexico, Slavery, Freedom: A Bilingual Documentary History, 1520-1829”
- Karma Frierson, assistant professor in the Department of Black Studies at the University of Rochester