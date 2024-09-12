© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Chaz Bono on how to support people in recovery from substance abuse

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 12, 2024 at 3:25 PM EDT
A smiling man with short brown hair, a brown beard and mustache, wearing a blue button-down shirt, a black tie with white dots, and a watch
1 of 2  — bono_chaz(300).jpg
Chaz Bono
Provided
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit in a radio talk studio: a woman back left has dark hair pulled back and is wearing glasses and a blue polo shirt; a woman at center has long red hair and is wearing glasses and a black shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt with white dots, jeans, and sneakers
2 of 2  — Jamie Comenale and Moira S on Connections.jfif
Jamie Comenale and Moira S. on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 12, 2024
Megan Mack / WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

We’re joined by author and actor Chaz Bono.

Bono is an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights, mental health awareness, and for people living in recovery from substance abuse disorders. He will be in Rochester as a guest of East House, but first, he joins us on “Connections” to share his story.

We also discuss how to support local people living in recovery.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
