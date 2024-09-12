Chaz Bono on how to support people in recovery from substance abuse
Chaz Bono
Jamie Comenale and Moira S. on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 12, 2024
We’re joined by author and actor Chaz Bono.
Bono is an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights, mental health awareness, and for people living in recovery from substance abuse disorders. He will be in Rochester as a guest of East House, but first, he joins us on “Connections” to share his story.
We also discuss how to support local people living in recovery.
Our guests:
- Chaz Bono, author, actor, and advocate
- Moira S., East House alumnus living in recovery
- Jamie Comenale, chief program officer for East House