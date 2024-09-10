How to best support students' mental and emotional health as the school year begins
We're joined by local students who help us explore the state of youth mental health.
School is back in session; meanwhile, teens and young adults report declining states of mental health. Why is that? What might change it?
We discuss it with our guests:
- Madeline (Maddy) Funchess, sophomore majoring in sociology at Monroe Community College
- Hayden Smith, sophomore at East High School
- Melanie Funchess, director of mental health and wellness at Common Ground Health