Connections
Connections

How to best support students' mental and emotional health as the school year begins

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 10, 2024 at 2:40 PM EDT
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit in a radio talk studio: a woman front left is wearing a black hat, sunglasses, a grey t-shirt, a long necklace, and a black sweater; a woman front center has long dark hair and is wearing a grey sweater, a white shirt, shorts, and white shoes; a woman back left is wearing a black headwrap, glasses, and a multi-colored shirt; a young man back right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey t-shirt and a chain; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a black button-down shirt, jeans, and brown shoes
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Sean Smith, Maddy Funchess, (background) Melanie Funchess, and (Hayden Smith) on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 10, 2024

We're joined by local students who help us explore the state of youth mental health.

School is back in session; meanwhile, teens and young adults report declining states of mental health. Why is that? What might change it?

We discuss it with our guests:

  • Madeline (Maddy) Funchess, sophomore majoring in sociology at Monroe Community College
  • Hayden Smith, sophomore at East High School
  • Melanie Funchess, director of mental health and wellness at Common Ground Health
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
