Connections
Previewing the film, “The Black Walnut,” and discussing the latest in prostate cancer treatment

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 9, 2024 at 3:49 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left has a grey goatee and is wearing glasses and a white button down shirt with the sleeves rolled up; the man in the center has short dark hair and a beard and is wearing a black long sleeved button down shirt; the man on the right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue long sleeved, hooded sweatshirt with white letters.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
Richard McCollough and Darrell Vickers on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, September 9, 2024

According to the American Cancer Society, Black men are 70 to 110 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer than white men.

The team behind a film called “The Black Walnut” aims to use its platform to spread the word about that disparity and to encourage men to prioritize their health.

This hour, we talk to the filmmaker, clinicians, and prostate cancer survivors about the latest with prostate cancer diagnosis, treatment, and support.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
