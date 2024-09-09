Previewing the film, “The Black Walnut,” and discussing the latest in prostate cancer treatment

According to the American Cancer Society, Black men are 70 to 110 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer than white men.

The team behind a film called “The Black Walnut” aims to use its platform to spread the word about that disparity and to encourage men to prioritize their health.

This hour, we talk to the filmmaker, clinicians, and prostate cancer survivors about the latest with prostate cancer diagnosis, treatment, and support.

Our guests:

