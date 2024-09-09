Previewing the film, “The Black Walnut,” and discussing the latest in prostate cancer treatment
According to the American Cancer Society, Black men are 70 to 110 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer than white men.
The team behind a film called “The Black Walnut” aims to use its platform to spread the word about that disparity and to encourage men to prioritize their health.
This hour, we talk to the filmmaker, clinicians, and prostate cancer survivors about the latest with prostate cancer diagnosis, treatment, and support.
Our guests:
- Terrance Afer-Anderson, filmmaker of “The Black Walnut,” and prostate cancer survivor
- Anees Fazili, M.D., urologist at Rochester Regional Health
- Jean Joseph, M.D., W.W. Scott Professor and Chairman of the Department of Urology and professor of Oncology at UR Medicine
- Richard McCollough, president emeritus of the Rochester Association of Black Journalists
- Darrell Vickers, peer educator for the PCPEER program at UR Medicine, and prostate cancer survivor