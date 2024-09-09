© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Discussing the state of local composting and answering your composting questions

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 9, 2024 at 3:48 PM EDT
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit in front of microphones at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left of the foreground has long brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing a green short sleeved button down shirt; the man on the right of the foreground has long black hair and is wearing glasses, a white long sleeved sweater with red and blue stripes at the neck, cuffs and hem and beige pants; the woman on the left in the background has long black hair and is wearing a black long sleeved cardigan sweater over a yellow shirt; the man on the right of the background has short dark hair and is wearing a light blue long sleeved button down shirt with a blue plaid tie; the man at the end of the table has short dark hair and is wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white letters across the chest and jeans.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Elias Putney and TeJay Chess, (background) LaShana Boose and Theodore Maxey on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, September 9, 2024

Research shows more Americans are becoming interested in composting. Despite that, the amount of residential food waste composted in this country is under four percent, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Many communities are struggling with the availability of services, of funding, or with legislative hurdles or other regulations.

What about in the Rochester area? How many people are composting their food – either in municipal or private programs or in homemade piles or bins?

This hour — as part of NPR's Climate Week — we explore the state of local composting, composting infrastructure, and what local experts think the future of composting will look like.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams