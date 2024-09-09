Discussing the state of local composting and answering your composting questions

Research shows more Americans are becoming interested in composting. Despite that, the amount of residential food waste composted in this country is under four percent, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Many communities are struggling with the availability of services, of funding, or with legislative hurdles or other regulations.

What about in the Rochester area? How many people are composting their food – either in municipal or private programs or in homemade piles or bins?

This hour — as part of NPR's Climate Week — we explore the state of local composting, composting infrastructure, and what local experts think the future of composting will look like.

