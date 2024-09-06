© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

The future of ArtisanWorks

By Patrick Hosken,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 6, 2024 at 2:46 PM EDT
Inside a 40,000 square-foot stretch of warehouse on Blossom Road resides the whimsical, unclassifiable ArtisanWorks.

It’s an unconventional gallery blending fine art with kitsch and collectibles; an event space with rooms themed around “Casablanca” and a 1960s firehouse; and above all else, a vision of its founder, Louis Perticone, who died in July.

Virtually everything about the way ArtisanWorks is presented (apart from the art itself) came from Perticone. So, what happens now as ArtisanWorks moves on without him? What does its future look like?

Guest host Patrick Hosken speaks with CEO and co-founder Kimberly Trenholm, executive director Jessica Pawlukewicz, and board member Jim Benjamin about that future, as well as Perticone’s legacy.

In studio:

