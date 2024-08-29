© 2024 WXXI News
Retired Court of Claims judge Rick Dollinger on recent legal issues making headlines

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 29, 2024 at 2:20 PM EDT
A smiling man with short brown hair wearing a black blazer, a white shirt, and a red and blue patterned tie
Provided
Richard Dollinger

Donald Trump has called for a one-year prison sentence for anyone who burns an American flag. He says that while such a law would be unconstitutional, he will "make it constitutional."

Meanwhile, he has said that he not be charged with crimes because he is immune from prosecution, pointing to a recent Supreme Court decision.

Retired Judge Rick Dollinger is our guest, discussing the legal aspects of recent proposals, and the recent Supreme Court decisions making headlines.

Our guest:

