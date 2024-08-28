How to encourage recent college and trade school grads to stay in Rochester
What motivates college and trade school graduates to stay in Rochester post-graduation?
The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and Monroe County are partnering on a program that offers graduates a financial incentive and professional development opportunities. We discuss the RETAIN program and the upcoming ROC Exploration Weekend, which showcases Rochester’s arts, culture, and tech scenes.
Our guests:
- Andrea Tuttle, talent strategy manager for CampusROC
- Barb Egenhofer, direct of talent strategy for the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce
- Waleed Nadeem, student from Pakistan who studied at the University of Rochester and is now working as a software engineer at Solü Technology Partners
- Maria Richart, director of career services at RIT