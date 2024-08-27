© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Previewing the 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 27, 2024
It’s our annual preview of the Rochester Fringe Festival. This year’s event includes more than 600 performances at more than 30 venues across the city.

From comedy, to music, dance, spoken word, and more, we talk with Fringe organizers and performers about what to expect.

Our guests:

