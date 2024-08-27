Previewing the 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival
1 of 9 — Erica Fee on "Connections"
Erica Fee on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 27, 2024
David Griffin / WXXI News
2 of 9 — Dashboard Dramas.jpg
Dashboard Dramas
Rochester Fringe Festival
3 of 9 — Bushwhacked.png
Bushwhacked
Rochester Fringe Festival
4 of 9 — Game Show.png
Game Show! Game Show! Game Show!: A Games Show
Rochester Fringe Festival
5 of 9 — Urban Boys.jpg
"The Urban Boys US Return"
Rochester Fringe Festival
6 of 9 — Aerial 51.jpg
Aerial 51
Rochester Fringe Festival
7 of 9 — Unluckiest Corner.jpg
The Unluckiest Corner
Rochester Fringe Festival
8 of 9 — Hispanic Heritage Month.jpg
Kickoff for Hispanic Heritage Month and Fringe Festival
Rochester Fringe Festival
9 of 9 — David Kwong.jpeg
The Enigmatist: Magic and Puzzles with David Kwong
Rochester Fringe Festival
It’s our annual preview of the Rochester Fringe Festival. This year’s event includes more than 600 performances at more than 30 venues across the city.
From comedy, to music, dance, spoken word, and more, we talk with Fringe organizers and performers about what to expect.
Our guests:
- Erica Fee, producer and CEO of the Rochester Fringe Festival
- Kerry Young, theater artist with “Dashboard Dramas” and “Bushwhacked”
- Joe Pisanzio, performer with “Game Show! Game Show! Game Show!: A Games Show”
- Popping Freshh, performer with “The Urban Boys US Return”
- William Dovidio, performer with “Aerial 51”
- Matt Rogers, storyteller with “The Unluckiest Corner”
- Jason Barber, site manager for the International Plaza, which is the venue for “Kickoff for Hispanic Heritage Month and Fringe Festival”
- David Kwong, performer with “The Enigmatist: Magic and Puzzles with David Kwong”