Connections
Can we still get a thrill from amusement parks?

By Matt DeTurck, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published August 23, 2024 at 2:21 PM EDT
Two smiling people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the woman on the left has dark hair in a ponytail and is wearing a black short sleeved t-shirt with red lettering; the man on the right has a beard and is wearing a red baseball cap, a black t-shirt with yellow writing, a black short sleeved button down shirt with a red, yellow and green pattern and khaki shorts.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Angelina Shimkus with guest host Matt DeTurck on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 23, 2024
A smiling man sits in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio: he is wearing a red baseball cap, a black short sleeved t-shirt with yellow lettering and a black short sleeved button down shirt with a red, yellow and green pattern.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Guest host Matt DeTurck on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Walt Disney once said that “Disneyland will never be completed as long as there is imagination left in the world.”

If theme parks and amusement parks are ever-changing, how do those parks balance preserving history and fan-favorite attractions, with developing new, modern attractions? How do they find a balance between the classic and the new and exciting; preservation and progress?

Guest host Matt DeTurck explores these questions and more with our guest.

Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams