Can we still get a thrill from amusement parks?

Julie Williams / WXXI News Guest host Matt DeTurck on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Walt Disney once said that “Disneyland will never be completed as long as there is imagination left in the world.”

If theme parks and amusement parks are ever-changing, how do those parks balance preserving history and fan-favorite attractions, with developing new, modern attractions? How do they find a balance between the classic and the new and exciting; preservation and progress?

Guest host Matt DeTurck explores these questions and more with our guest.

