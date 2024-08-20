Why do we value coaches in elected office?

Megan Mack / WXXI News Guest host Eric Logan on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Both major political parties have been looking for more coaches who want to run for office. This week at the DNC, one of the most popular signs says “Kamala and the coach.”

Basketball coaches Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr have been courted to run for office. And Tim Walz often leads with his coaching experience.

So why do we value coaches in office? What can we learn? Our guests discuss it with guest host Eric Logan.

