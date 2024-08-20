© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Why do we value coaches in elected office?

By Eric Logan
Published August 20, 2024 at 3:19 PM EDT
Three smiling men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left has short grey hair and is wearing a navy blazer and a green, blue and white plaid shirt; the man in the center has very short grey hair and is wearing a pink and black patterned short sleeved polo shirt; the man on the right has short grey hair and a grey goatee and is wearing glasses, a blue short sleeved polo shirt and black pants.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
John Baynes and Tom Proietti with guest host Eric Logan on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 20, 2024
A smiling man sits in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio. He has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a black blazer, a black button down shirt and black pants.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Guest host Eric Logan on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Both major political parties have been looking for more coaches who want to run for office. This week at the DNC, one of the most popular signs says “Kamala and the coach.”

Basketball coaches Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr have been courted to run for office. And Tim Walz often leads with his coaching experience.

So why do we value coaches in office? What can we learn? Our guests discuss it with guest host Eric Logan.

Our guests:

  • John Baynes, Monroe County Legislator, District 11
  • Tom Proietti, resident media scholar at St. John Fisher University
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
