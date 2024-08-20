How to recognize online and phone scams
A text message instructs you to pay an overdue fee to the Thruway Authority. A phone call asks for your permission to send thousands of dollars worth of medical supplies. A self-proclaimed celebrity asks you to invest in their new business venture.
These kinds of scams are proliferating. They often target older people. So how can we recognize a scam? What do we do if someone we love has been victimized?
Our guests discuss these questions and more with guest host Eric Logan.
Our guests:
- Deputy Brendan Hurley, public information office for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
- Justin McCabe, scam prevention coordinator for Lifespan
- Sally S.*, retired teacher and caregiver for a relative
*Note: We are not using Sally’s full name due to the sensitive nature of the subject matter.