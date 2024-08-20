© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How to recognize online and phone scams

By Eric Logan
Published August 20, 2024 at 3:28 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left is bald and has a brown mustache and is wearing a dark blue short sleeved button down shirt with a police badge on the chest; the man on the right has short grey hair and a grey goatee and is wearing a blue short sleeved polo shirt and black pants.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Deputy Brendan Hurley with guest host Eric Logan on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 20, 2024
A smiling man sits in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio. He has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a black blazer, a black button down shirt and black pants.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Guest host Eric Logan on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

A text message instructs you to pay an overdue fee to the Thruway Authority. A phone call asks for your permission to send thousands of dollars worth of medical supplies. A self-proclaimed celebrity asks you to invest in their new business venture.

These kinds of scams are proliferating. They often target older people. So how can we recognize a scam? What do we do if someone we love has been victimized?

Our guests discuss these questions and more with guest host Eric Logan.

Our guests:

*Note: We are not using Sally’s full name due to the sensitive nature of the subject matter.

Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams