How to recognize online and phone scams

A text message instructs you to pay an overdue fee to the Thruway Authority. A phone call asks for your permission to send thousands of dollars worth of medical supplies. A self-proclaimed celebrity asks you to invest in their new business venture.

These kinds of scams are proliferating. They often target older people. So how can we recognize a scam? What do we do if someone we love has been victimized?

Our guests discuss these questions and more with guest host Eric Logan.

Our guests:



Deputy Brendan Hurley, public information office for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Justin McCabe, scam prevention coordinator for Lifespan

Sally S.*, retired teacher and caregiver for a relative

*Note: We are not using Sally’s full name due to the sensitive nature of the subject matter.