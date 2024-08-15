© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Discussing a local church's efforts to unite the community

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 15, 2024 at 2:18 PM EDT
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left has short purple hair and is wearing a black short sleeved button down shirt with a black and pink floral pattern; the woman in the center has short grey hair and is wearing glasses and a long sleeved dark green shirt with a yellow circle in the center; the man on the right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue and white plaid long sleeved button down shirt, jeans and sneakers.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Thomas Warfield and Rev. Barb Adams on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, August 15, 2024

A local church is focused on uniting the community during a time of division.

The upcoming "Prayers for Peace and Unity" events at Unity Church of Greater Rochester "aim to be a light in the darkness of the political angst, the troubles in our city, and the multiple wars taking place around the world."

We discuss those efforts with our guests:

*Note: To read the poem Thomas Warfield discussed during the program, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams