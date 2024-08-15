Discussing a local church's efforts to unite the community
A local church is focused on uniting the community during a time of division.
The upcoming "Prayers for Peace and Unity" events at Unity Church of Greater Rochester "aim to be a light in the darkness of the political angst, the troubles in our city, and the multiple wars taking place around the world."
We discuss those efforts with our guests:
- Rev. Barb Adams, minister and spiritual leader at Unity Church of Greater Rochester
- Thomas Warfield, member of the Unity Rochester Spiritual Center
*Note: To read the poem Thomas Warfield discussed during the program, click here.