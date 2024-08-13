Why are Latinos still underrepresented in Hollywood?
The 1997 movie "Selena" helped launch Jennifer Lopez's career, while telling the tragic story of an iconic young singer. In the generation since, why are Latinos still underrepresented in Hollywood?
A local event explores that question while bringing the film back to the big screen.
Our guests:
- Jason Barber, creative director of Presente! Latin Film Series, and site manager of the International Plaza
- Cielo Ornelas MacFarlane, visual artist, and clerical assistant at the New Your State Unified Court System