Why are Latinos still underrepresented in Hollywood?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 13, 2024 at 2:40 PM EDT
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A woman at left has dark hair and is wearing a red shirt and pink overalls; a man at center has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a t-shirt, and a grey jacket; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a long-sleeved button-down shirt, jeans, and brown shoes
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Cielo Ornelas MacFarlane and Jason Barber on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 13, 2024

The 1997 movie "Selena" helped launch Jennifer Lopez's career, while telling the tragic story of an iconic young singer. In the generation since, why are Latinos still underrepresented in Hollywood?

A local event explores that question while bringing the film back to the big screen.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
