Lesli Myers-Small, new executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
We sit down with the new executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB).
Lesli Myers-Small was selected for the position in June. The former RCSD superintendent joins us, along with deputy executive director Ben Wittwer, to discuss the state of the PAB and their vision for the board's future.
Our guests:
- Lesli Myers-Small, executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
- Ben Wittwer, deputy executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
- Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News