Lesli Myers-Small, new executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 13, 2024 at 2:28 PM EDT
(foreground) Gino Fanelli, (background) Ben Wittwer, and Lesli Myers-Small on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 13, 2024
We sit down with the new executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB).

Lesli Myers-Small was selected for the position in June. The former RCSD superintendent joins us, along with deputy executive director Ben Wittwer, to discuss the state of the PAB and their vision for the board's future.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
