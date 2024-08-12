How can peer advocacy help improve the mental health system for families of color?

Can peer advocacy help make the mental health system more inclusive and accessible to families of color? The leaders of a new project say their model has the power to produce change.

Three local entities – Coordinated Care Services, Inc., Partners in Community Development, and Rochester Regional Health – have partnered to train family peer advocates. Advocates are encouraged to use their own experiences navigating the health care system as they help families of children with different social, emotional, and mental health needs do the same.

This hour, our guests explain the project, how it works, and the impact they expect it to have.

