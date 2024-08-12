© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How can peer advocacy help improve the mental health system for families of color?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 12, 2024 at 2:19 PM EDT
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the woman on the left in the foreground has dark hair and is wearing a black and white patterned dress and a denim jacket; the man on the right in the foreground is bald and has a grey beard and is wearing a light blue long sleeved button down shirt, tan pants and brown shoes; the woman on the left in the background has dark hair and is wearing a red blouse with a ruffle on the neck and a black blazer; the woman on the right in the foreground has dark hair and is wearing a bright pink blouse with a black cardigan sweater; the man at the end of the table has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a white long sleeved button down shirt, a light blue vest, jeans and tan shoes.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Tamara Wall and John Pavlack, (background) LeKeyah N. Wilson and Sara I. Taylor on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 12, 2024

Can peer advocacy help make the mental health system more inclusive and accessible to families of color? The leaders of a new project say their model has the power to produce change.

Three local entities – Coordinated Care Services, Inc., Partners in Community Development, and Rochester Regional Health – have partnered to train family peer advocates. Advocates are encouraged to use their own experiences navigating the health care system as they help families of children with different social, emotional, and mental health needs do the same.

This hour, our guests explain the project, how it works, and the impact they expect it to have.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams