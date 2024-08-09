What makes your neighborhood special?
What makes your neighborhood different from others?
In Rochester, a set of local business associations and neighborhood groups have teamed up to celebrate what makes their parts of the city special. We talk to members of the Business Association for the South East about their efforts.
In studio:
- Chris Fanning, president of the Neighborhood of the Arts Business Association, and deputy director at Writers & Books
- Marina Nothnagle, president of the Monroe Avenue Merchants Association, and owner/ operator Nine Spot Brewing
- Elyssa Rossi, small business liaison for the South East Quadrant
- Makenzie Wilson, secretary of the South Clinton Merchants Association, and leasing agent at Wedge 23 LLC