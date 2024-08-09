© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
What makes your neighborhood special?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 9, 2024 at 3:08 PM EDT
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has blonde hair in a ponytail, and is wearing a white top and black sweater; a man front center has short dark hair and is wearing a yellow and green short-sleeved button-down shirt; a woman back left has curly blonde hair and is wearing a black vest and long-sleeved light-colored shirt; a woman back right has long brown hair and is wearing glasses and a black tank top; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a long-sleeved button-down dress shirt and jeans
(foreground) Marina Nothnagle, Chris Fanning, (background) Makenzie Wilson, and Elyssa Rossi on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 9, 2024
What makes your neighborhood different from others?

In Rochester, a set of local business associations and neighborhood groups have teamed up to celebrate what makes their parts of the city special. We talk to members of the Business Association for the South East about their efforts.

In studio:

