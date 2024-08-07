How local organizations are helping animals during the veterinary crisis
Access to routine and emergency pet care has been described as a crisis in our community.
What options are there today and what are local organizations doing to help address the need for care? Is the situation improving and if yes, what gaps still remain? How have you obtained emergency and routine care for your pets?
Guest host Eric Logan leads a discussion with our guests:
- Bruce Ingersoll, DVM, co-founder and veterinarian at Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services (REVS), and veterinarian at York Animal Hospital
- Lindsay Kuhn, animal intake and resource manager at Lollypop Farm
- Ashley Zeh, director of communications for Lollypop Farm