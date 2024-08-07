© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
How local organizations are helping animals during the veterinary crisis

By Megan Mack,
Julie Williams
Published August 7, 2024 at 2:20 PM EDT
Four smiling people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the far left has short brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing turquoise scrubs and brown flip flops; the woman on the near left has short brown hair and is wearing a black t-shirt; the woman on the near right has long dark hair and is wearing a blue long sleeved shirt; the man on the far right has short grey hair and a grey goatee and is wearing glasses, a black long sleeved button down shirt and black pants.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Bruce Ingersoll, (background) Ashley Zeh and Lindsay Kuhn with guest host Eric Logan on "Connections"
A smiling man sits in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio. He has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a black blazer, a black button down shirt and black pants.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Guest host Eric Logan on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Access to routine and emergency pet care has been described as a crisis in our community.

What options are there today and what are local organizations doing to help address the need for care? Is the situation improving and if yes, what gaps still remain? How have you obtained emergency and routine care for your pets?

Guest host Eric Logan leads a discussion with our guests:

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
