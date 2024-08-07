Child development expert Ruth Holland Scott on her new book, “Raising Confident Children”

Megan Mack / WXXI News Guest host Eric Logan on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

“Raising children is one of life’s most rewarding yet challenging endeavors, which is why every parent needs an experienced guide they can trust.”

What is the importance of raising confident children and how can parents achieve this? What does it mean to raise confident children and how does that relate to their success?

Renowned child development expert, author, educator and public servant Ruth Holland Scott joins guest host Eric Logan to discuss her new book, “Raising Confident Children.” They explore the principles on which the book is based and answer your questions.

Our guest:

