Connections
Child development expert Ruth Holland Scott on her new book, “Raising Confident Children”

By Megan Mack,
Julie Williams
Published August 7, 2024 at 2:19 PM EDT
“Raising children is one of life’s most rewarding yet challenging endeavors, which is why every parent needs an experienced guide they can trust.”

What is the importance of raising confident children and how can parents achieve this? What does it mean to raise confident children and how does that relate to their success?

Renowned child development expert, author, educator and public servant Ruth Holland Scott joins guest host Eric Logan to discuss her new book, “Raising Confident Children.” They explore the principles on which the book is based and answer your questions.

Our guest:

  • Ruth Holland Scott, educator, public servant, and author of “The Circles God Draws” and “Raising Confident Children”
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
