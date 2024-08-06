© 2024 WXXI News
The past, present, and future of St. Peter's Community Arts Academy in Geneva

By Kelly Walker,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 6, 2024 at 2:19 PM EDT
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the woman on the left has long blonde hair and is wearing glasses and a white short sleeved button down shirt with a pink and green floral pattern; the man in the center has short brown hair and a beard and is wearing a light blue short sleeved button down shirt; the man on the right has short blonde hair and is wearing glasses and a yellow, brown and white plaid short sleeved button down shirt.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Kirsten Burrall and Chris Fanning with guest host Kelly Walker on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 6, 2024
A man with short blonde hair sits in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio wearing a yellow, white and brown plaid short sleeved button down shirt.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Kelly Walker guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Geneva is well known as a tourism destination in the Finger Lakes, but it also boasts a rich cultural scene, one that begins with the community’s children.

St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy is entering its second decade of offering instruction in dance and music. Its choirs tour overseas and students have graduated to careers as professional artists.

St. Peter's founders recently stepped down to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. This hour, guest host Kelly Walker talks with new leadership about St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy’s rich history and their plans for the next two decades.

Our guests:

Kelly Walker
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
