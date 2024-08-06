The past, present, and future of St. Peter's Community Arts Academy in Geneva

David Griffin / WXXI News Kelly Walker guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Geneva is well known as a tourism destination in the Finger Lakes, but it also boasts a rich cultural scene, one that begins with the community’s children.

St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy is entering its second decade of offering instruction in dance and music. Its choirs tour overseas and students have graduated to careers as professional artists.

St. Peter's founders recently stepped down to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. This hour, guest host Kelly Walker talks with new leadership about St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy’s rich history and their plans for the next two decades.

Our guests:

