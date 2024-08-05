Musicians who moved to Rochester, not necessarily to “make it”

Julie Williams / WXXI News Patrick Hosken guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 5, 2024

Rochester boasts a spirited, greatly varied and thriving music scene. But what about musicians who move here for reasons other than finding their big break?

Creative work has become harder to sustain as a full-time gig, thanks in part to the lingering effects of COVID and the streaming economy. A community like Rochester, with its comparatively low cost of living and access to surrounding green regions, could be a place to put down safe roots while maintaining a creative focus.

This hour, CITY Magazine arts writer Patrick Hosken talks to several artistic transplants who moved here from much larger musical markets about why they’ve stayed.

Our guests:

