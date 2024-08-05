© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Musicians who moved to Rochester, not necessarily to “make it”

By Patrick Hosken,
Julie Williams
Published August 5, 2024 at 1:43 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the far left has short light hair and is wearing an open light blue long sleeved button down shirt, a green t-shirt, jeans and grey socks; the woman on the near left has long blonde hair and is wearing an orange sleeveless top; the man on the near right has short brown hair and is wearing a beige long sleeved button down shirt; the man on the far right has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, an open blue long sleeved button down shirt with a red pattern, a red t-shirt with white writing, dark jeans and brown boots
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) DM Stith, (background) Kate Rogers and Jack Washburn with guest host Patrick Hosken on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 5, 2024
A smiling man sits in front of a microphone in a radio talk studio: he has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a blue long sleeved button down with a red pattern and a red t-shirt with white writing.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Patrick Hosken guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 5, 2024

Rochester boasts a spirited, greatly varied and thriving music scene. But what about musicians who move here for reasons other than finding their big break?

Creative work has become harder to sustain as a full-time gig, thanks in part to the lingering effects of COVID and the streaming economy. A community like Rochester, with its comparatively low cost of living and access to surrounding green regions, could be a place to put down safe roots while maintaining a creative focus.

This hour, CITY Magazine arts writer Patrick Hosken talks to several artistic transplants who moved here from much larger musical markets about why they’ve stayed.

Our guests:

Connections
Patrick Hosken
Patrick Hosken is a freelance writer for CITY. Feedback on this article can be directed to dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams