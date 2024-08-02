CatVideoFest and rise of the cat people

Julie Williams / WXXI News Scott Pukos guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 2, 2024

CATS. That's it. That's the topic.

Go on any social media platform, and you're sure to find an influx of cat videos: mischievous, adorable, and downright funny.

CatVideoFest, established in 2019, compiles the best of the best—from viral cat videos to short films and more. It screens this weekend at the Little Theatre.

Join guest host Scott Pukos as he talks with the director of CatVideoFest and local cat adoption experts.

Our guests:

