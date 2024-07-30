What can a country’s music say about its identity?
What can a country’s music – both historical and modern – say about its identity?
It’s a question we explore with two Ukrainian musicians who are traveling the world to share the music of their homeland. That music, they say, is especially important in the current moment, in the face of cultural oppression.
They join us for a performance and we discuss the significance of Ukrainian music.
Our guests:
- Markiyan Melnychenko, violinist and founder of the Ukrainian Classical Recording Project
- Kostia “Lucky” Lukyniuk, violinist and “Violution” performer
- Priscilla Yuen, pianist, and assistant professor of accompanying and coordinator of accompanying services at the Eastman School of Music
*Notes: - For more information about Markiyan Melnychenko's upcoming recital, click here.
- For more information about Kostia "Lucky" Lukyniuk's upcoming "Violution" concert, click here.
- To watch a video of Markiyan Melnychenko performing at WXXI, click here.