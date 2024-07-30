© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

What can a country’s music say about its identity?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 30, 2024 at 3:04 PM EDT
Two people stand in an audio recording studio: a man at left has short dark hair and a goatee and is wearing a black and grey striped short-sleeved polo shirt, black jeans, and sneakers and is holding a violin; a woman at right has long dark hair and is wearing a sleeveless black dress and is standing by a grand piano.
1 of 3  — Markiyan Melnychenko and Priscilla Yuen on "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Markiyan Melnychenko and Priscilla Yuen on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 30, 2024
David Griffin / WXXI News
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left has short brown hair and a goatee and is wearing a short-sleeved black and grey striped polo shirt; the man on the right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue short-sleeved polo shirt with an orange stripe.
2 of 3  — Markiyan Melnychenko on "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Markiyan Melnychenko on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 30, 2024
David Griffin / WXXI News
Eastman School of Music graduate and violinist, Kostia Lukyniuk. He has short brown hair, is wearing a black jacket, and is playing a violin in a church.
3 of 3  — Kostia Lukyniuk
ostia Lukyniuk
Kostia Lukyniuk / www.kostiaviolin.com

What can a country’s music – both historical and modern – say about its identity?

It’s a question we explore with two Ukrainian musicians who are traveling the world to share the music of their homeland. That music, they say, is especially important in the current moment, in the face of cultural oppression.

They join us for a performance and we discuss the significance of Ukrainian music.

Our guests:

*Notes: - For more information about Markiyan Melnychenko's upcoming recital, click here.
- For more information about Kostia "Lucky" Lukyniuk's upcoming "Violution" concert, click here.
- To watch a video of Markiyan Melnychenko performing at WXXI, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack