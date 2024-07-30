How can parks reflect local history?
Rochester is getting a new state park at High Falls. The team at Greentopia believes it has to be connected to local history: what the site used to be; how it fits into Rochester; how that can help planners decide what the park will look like.
We discuss how our parks can reflect our history.
Our guests:
- Lisa Baron, executive board chair for Greentopia
- Arthur Briley, regional director of New York State Parks, Genesee Region
- Kathryn Grow Allen, Ph.D., anthropologist, teacher, writer, and researcher
- Christine Ridarsky, historian for the City of Rochester
*Note: To read more about Greentopia's upcoming "Reflections on the River" event, click here.