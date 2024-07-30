© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
How can parks reflect local history?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 30, 2024 at 2:37 PM EDT
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a blue shirt, a blue and white patterned blazer, white pants, and gold sneakers; a woman back left has long dark hair and is wearing a black cardigan sweater and a green shirt; a woman back right has short blonde hair and is wearing a green t-shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue short-sleeved polo shirt with an orange stripe, jeans and sneakers.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Lisa Baron, (background) Kathryn Grow Allen, and Christine Ridarsky on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Rochester is getting a new state park at High Falls. The team at Greentopia believes it has to be connected to local history: what the site used to be; how it fits into Rochester; how that can help planners decide what the park will look like.

We discuss how our parks can reflect our history.

Our guests:

*Note: To read more about Greentopia's upcoming "Reflections on the River" event, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
