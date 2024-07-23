Robert P. Jones, author of "The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future"
Robert P. Jones is one of our guests. He's the author of "The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future."
Jones was recently a guest of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School. He discusses his book and how it connects the past with the present.
He also discusses how events are interconnected: the Tulsa Massacre; the Trail of Tears; Emmett Till; the lynching of Black circus workers; and more. But Jones says the book has a hopeful tone – the hope of this country fulfilling its promise.
Our guests:
- Robert P. Jones, author of "The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future"
- Rev. Angela Sims, Ph.D., president of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School
- Rev. Rebecca Segers, pastor and head of staff at Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester