Connections

Robert P. Jones, author of "The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 23, 2024 at 2:22 PM EDT
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the woman on the left has long dark hair and is wearing glasses, a long silver necklace and a white sleeveless top; the woman in the center has shoulder length dark blonde hair and is wearing a pink t-shirt with a beige long sleeve cardigan sweater; the man on the right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue and white plaid long sleeve button down and holding a book with a blue and purple cover.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Rev. Angela Sims and Rev. Rebecca Segers on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Robert P. Jones is one of our guests. He's the author of "The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future."

Jones was recently a guest of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School. He discusses his book and how it connects the past with the present.

He also discusses how events are interconnected: the Tulsa Massacre; the Trail of Tears; Emmett Till; the lynching of Black circus workers; and more. But Jones says the book has a hopeful tone – the hope of this country fulfilling its promise.

Our guests:

