Robert P. Jones, author of "The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future"

Robert P. Jones is one of our guests. He's the author of "The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future."

Jones was recently a guest of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School. He discusses his book and how it connects the past with the present.

He also discusses how events are interconnected: the Tulsa Massacre; the Trail of Tears; Emmett Till; the lynching of Black circus workers; and more. But Jones says the book has a hopeful tone – the hope of this country fulfilling its promise.

Our guests:

