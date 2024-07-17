A local man’s effort to fix democracy
A Rochestarian has co-authored a book on how to fix what he says is ailing America.
Dick Kaplan believes there is a vast political middle. His book is called “CARING for Democracy,” and it’s designed to be a roadmap for how government can listen to its people more effectively.
He calls the approach the “Institute for CARING.” He joins us to discuss it.
Our guest:
- Dick Kaplan, co-author of “CARING for Democracy: The American Fix,” and co-founder of the Institute for CARING