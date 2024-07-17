© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

A local man’s effort to fix democracy

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 17, 2024 at 2:46 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk show studio: the man on the left is wearing a tan blazer and a white, purple and green plaid button down shirt; the man on the right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a white long sleeve button down shirt with light blue cuffs and jeans. He is holding a book with an American flag on the front cover. The book is titled "Caring for Democracy" and has an American flag on the front cover.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
Dick Kaplan on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

A Rochestarian has co-authored a book on how to fix what he says is ailing America.

Dick Kaplan believes there is a vast political middle. His book is called “CARING for Democracy,” and it’s designed to be a roadmap for how government can listen to its people more effectively.

He calls the approach the “Institute for CARING.” He joins us to discuss it.

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack