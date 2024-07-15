© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Discussing political violence after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump

By Megan Mack,
Evan Dawson
Published July 15, 2024 at 2:37 PM EDT
A smiling woman with long dark hair is wearing a black blazer.
Provided
Valery Perry

Political violence has a long and ugly history, here and around the world. It's almost never successful in accomplishing its aims, but it persists.

We discuss the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, and we put the use of political violence in context.

Our guest:

*Note: Perry realized she misspoke when speaking about the location of the RNC. It is Milwaukee, not Minneapolis.

Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson