Previewing the 2024 Rochester Pride Parade and Festival
The Rochester Pride Parade and Festival are back. This year’s events are set for July 20.
Rochester has a long history of celebrating Pride, with community festivities dating back to the early 70s. This hour, our guests tell us what to expect during the upcoming celebrations, and we discuss the state of LGBTQ+ rights and culture in the current political and social climate.
In studio:
- Sam Brett (also known as Samantha Vega), 2024 Pride Grand Marshal
- Javannah Davis, 2024 Pride Honorary Marshal
- Terence Pleasant, director of community engagement at the MOCHA Center at Trillium Health
- Jake Purcell, donor engagement officer at Trillium Health