Previewing the 2024 Rochester Pride Parade and Festival

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 10, 2024 at 2:46 PM EDT
The Rochester Pride Parade and Festival are back. This year’s events are set for July 20.

Rochester has a long history of celebrating Pride, with community festivities dating back to the early 70s. This hour, our guests tell us what to expect during the upcoming celebrations, and we discuss the state of LGBTQ+ rights and culture in the current political and social climate.

In studio:

