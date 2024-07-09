© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Longtime activist and Ibero co-founder Domingo Garcia

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 9, 2024 at 3:04 PM EDT
Four men sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the far left has short grey hair and a grey mustache and is wearing a blue blazer, blue shirt, striped tie and grey pants; the man to his left has short grey hair and a grey goatee and is wearing glasses, a white button down shirt and a blue tie; the man to his left is bald and is wearing a white button down shirt and a grey and blue striped tie; the man on the far right has short dark hair and is wearing headphones, a red polo shirt with a blue plaid collar and cuffs and jeans.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Domingo Garcia, (background) Julio Vázquez Sr. and Eugenio Marlin on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 9, 2024

When a nine-year-old boy from Puerto Rico moved to Rochester in 1949, he knew no one but his immediate family.

He says he was bewildered by the English language and often fell behind in school, eventually dropping out at the age of 17. And as an adult, he was turned down for jobs due to his ethnicity and was a victim of police brutality.

But despite these challenges, this man would become one of the most well-respected activists and leaders in the community.

Domingo Garcia is perhaps best known as one of the founders of Ibero American Action League. Colleagues and mentees call him a trailblazer, and his list of accomplishments is long. Garcia now lives in Florida, but is back in Rochester this week for a special event.

This hour, we sit down with Garcia and two of his mentees to discuss his life and legacy.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack