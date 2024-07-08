© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Democrats on why they want President Biden to quit the race

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 8, 2024 at 1:45 PM EDT
WXXI News

Rep. Joe Morelle is one of several senior House Democrats who say President Biden should step aside in the presidential race. Multiple media sources are reporting that Morelle joined Rep. Jerry Nadler, Rep. Adam Smith, and Rep. Mark Takano for a virtual meeting with House Democratic leaders on Sunday.

Last week on this program, we spoke with Democrats who want Biden to remain their party’s nominee. This hour, we talk with Democrats who want him to quit the race. Our guests:

  • Tyler Austin Harper, Ph.D., assistant professor of environmental studies at Bates College and contributing writer to the Atlantic
  • Dylan Dailor, Democratic political consultant
  • Anita Smith Twitchell, former member of Canandaigua City Council and current president of Rochester Area Mensa
  • Jerri Lynn Sparks, former Congressional press secretary and founder of the Riga Democrats
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
