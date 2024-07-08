Democrats on why they want President Biden to quit the race

WXXI News

Rep. Joe Morelle is one of several senior House Democrats who say President Biden should step aside in the presidential race. Multiple media sources are reporting that Morelle joined Rep. Jerry Nadler, Rep. Adam Smith, and Rep. Mark Takano for a virtual meeting with House Democratic leaders on Sunday.

Last week on this program, we spoke with Democrats who want Biden to remain their party’s nominee. This hour, we talk with Democrats who want him to quit the race. Our guests:

