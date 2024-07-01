Young Democrats on the state of the presidential race
1 of 2 — (foreground) Justine Bartnick, (backgound) Avi Presberg and Nayeliz Santiago on "Connections with Evan Dawson"
on Monday, July 1, 2024
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Mandy Zhang.jpg
Mandy Zhang
Provided
Five months ago, a panel of young Democrats defended President Biden as the best choice for Democrats in the 2024 presidential election.
How do young Dems feel after the recent debate? We discuss the state of the race, the idea of replacing the ticket, and the challenge with inspiring the youth vote.
Our guests:
- Justine Bartnick, local Democrat
- Avi Presberg, president of the Monroe County Young Democrats
- Nayeliz Santiago, deputy clerk for the Monroe County Legislature and vice president of the Monroe County Young Democrats
- Mandy Zhang, rising sophomore at Harvard College, studying government and economics with a secondary concentration in environmental science and public policy