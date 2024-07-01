© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Young Democrats on the state of the presidential race

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 1, 2024 at 2:30 PM EDT
Five months ago, a panel of young Democrats defended President Biden as the best choice for Democrats in the 2024 presidential election.

How do young Dems feel after the recent debate? We discuss the state of the race, the idea of replacing the ticket, and the challenge with inspiring the youth vote.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
