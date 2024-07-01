Recent high school graduates on how their futures could be affected by AI
High school graduation celebrations abound. Amidst the typical festivities, graduating students are looking ahead to their job futures. What they see—more than ever before—is artificial intelligence.
So how are they moving into adulthood, knowing that their plans could be disrupted by technology? What jobs are they confident in finding, now or in a matter of years? Are they more optimistic about their futures, or less?
Our guests answer those questions and more.
In studio:
- Anajah Z. Flowers, graduate of Gates Chili High School, who will be pursuing a psychology major at Monroe Community College
- Maddie King, graduate of Webster Schroeder High School, who will be pursuing a multimedia and communications major at Johnson & Wales University
- Randell Warren, graduate of School of the Arts, who will be pursuing a music performance major at Monroe Community College