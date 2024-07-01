© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Recent high school graduates on how their futures could be affected by AI

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 1, 2024 at 2:47 PM EDT
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit a a table in a radio talk studio: a young man on the left has short dark hair and is wearing a black hooded zip-up sweatshirt and khaki shorts; a young woman back left has long blonde hair in a ponytail and is wearing a bright blue t-shirt; a young woman back right has long curly dark hair and glasses and is wearing a black t-shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue and grey plaid button-down shirt and jeans.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Randell Warren, (background) Maddie King, and Anajah Z. Flowers on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 1, 2024

High school graduation celebrations abound. Amidst the typical festivities, graduating students are looking ahead to their job futures. What they see—more than ever before—is artificial intelligence.

So how are they moving into adulthood, knowing that their plans could be disrupted by technology? What jobs are they confident in finding, now or in a matter of years? Are they more optimistic about their futures, or less?

Our guests answer those questions and more.

In studio:

  • Anajah Z. Flowers, graduate of Gates Chili High School, who will be pursuing a psychology major at Monroe Community College
  • Maddie King, graduate of Webster Schroeder High School, who will be pursuing a multimedia and communications major at Johnson & Wales University
  • Randell Warren, graduate of School of the Arts, who will be pursuing a music performance major at Monroe Community College
