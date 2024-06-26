© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How can “Roc Vision Zero” help reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 26, 2024 at 2:31 PM EDT
Five smiling people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man to the far left has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a blue blazer, grey pants, a purple tie and a pink bicycle pin; the woman next to him has dark braids and is wearing glasses, a long pink shirt and grey pants; the man across the table on the left has short dark hair and a beard and is wearing a short sleeved white shirt; the man to his right has short hair and a beard and is wearing a grey blazer and a purple shirt and tie; the man at the end of the table has short dark hair and is wearing jeans and a long sleeved blue shirt.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Cody Donahue and Evelyn Evans, (background) Mitch Gruber and Rich Perrin on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, June 26, 2024

How can we change roadway systems to make them more safe and accessible?

“Vision Zero” is a strategy for improving street design and transportation-related systems with the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities. The City of Rochester has outlined actions for its “Roc Vision Zero” plan.

We discuss the larger “Vision Zero” movement and what Rochester can learn from its implementation in other cities.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack