How can “Roc Vision Zero” help reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities?
How can we change roadway systems to make them more safe and accessible?
“Vision Zero” is a strategy for improving street design and transportation-related systems with the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities. The City of Rochester has outlined actions for its “Roc Vision Zero” plan.
We discuss the larger “Vision Zero” movement and what Rochester can learn from its implementation in other cities.
Our guests:
- Rich Perrin, commissioner for the Department of Environmental Services at the City of Rochester
- Mitch Guber, member of Rochester City Council
- Cody Donahue, director of policy and advocacy for Reconnect Rochester
- Evelyn Evans, member of Black Girls Do Bike