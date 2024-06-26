Author Gregory Gerard Allison on his new book, “My Grandfather's Clocks”

Local author Greg Gerard Allison went on the hunt for a collection of missing clocks. These weren’t just any clocks; they were thirteen masterpieces beloved by everyone from engineers to Hollywood celebrities of the 1940s.

The clocks belonged to Gerard Allison’s late grandfather – a celebrated watchmaker – and he was determined to track them down.

His new book is called “My Grandfather’s Clocks: The True Story of a Grandson’s Search for an American Inventor’s Lost Collection.” We sit down with the author to trace the trail and discover what he learned along the way.

