Author Gregory Gerard Allison on his new book, “My Grandfather's Clocks”

Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Local author Greg Gerard Allison went on the hunt for a collection of missing clocks. These weren’t just any clocks; they were thirteen masterpieces beloved by everyone from engineers to Hollywood celebrities of the 1940s.
The clocks belonged to Gerard Allison’s late grandfather – a celebrated watchmaker – and he was determined to track them down.
His new book is called “My Grandfather’s Clocks: The True Story of a Grandson’s Search for an American Inventor’s Lost Collection.” We sit down with the author to trace the trail and discover what he learned along the way.
Our guests:
- Gregory Gerard Allison, author of “My Grandfather’s Clocks: The True Story of a Grandson’s Search for an American Inventor’s Lost Collection”
- Dale Dalue, local watchmaker
- Judy Allison, member of the Allison family who found the clocks