Connections

Author Gregory Gerard Allison on his new book, “My Grandfather's Clocks”

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 26, 2024 at 2:30 PM EDT
Local author Greg Gerard Allison went on the hunt for a collection of missing clocks. These weren’t just any clocks; they were thirteen masterpieces beloved by everyone from engineers to Hollywood celebrities of the 1940s.

The clocks belonged to Gerard Allison’s late grandfather – a celebrated watchmaker – and he was determined to track them down.

His new book is called “My Grandfather’s Clocks: The True Story of a Grandson’s Search for an American Inventor’s Lost Collection.” We sit down with the author to trace the trail and discover what he learned along the way.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
