Dr. Steve Cook on the latest with research and treatment for childhood obesity
Dr. Steve Cook has focused much of his work on child health, and more specifically, childhood obesity and quality of life.
Our frequent guest is getting ready to take his career to Columbus, Ohio. This hour, we sit down with him in our studio for a final time to discuss what he has learned about the latest in childhood obesity research and treatment.
Our guest:
- Steve Cook, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics and internal medicine at the University of Rochester and Golisano Children’s Hospital