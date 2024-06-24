© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Dr. Steve Cook on the latest with research and treatment for childhood obesity

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 24, 2024 at 3:08 PM EDT
Two smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: The man at left is wearing glasses and a burgundy polo shirt; the man at right is wearing a blue polo shirt.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Dr. Steve Cook on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, June 24, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Dr. Steve Cook has focused much of his work on child health, and more specifically, childhood obesity and quality of life.

Our frequent guest is getting ready to take his career to Columbus, Ohio. This hour, we sit down with him in our studio for a final time to discuss what he has learned about the latest in childhood obesity research and treatment.

Our guest:

  • Steve Cook, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics and internal medicine at the University of Rochester and Golisano Children’s Hospital
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack