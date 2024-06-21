© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Summer recycling 101

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 21, 2024 at 3:47 PM EDT
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A woman at left has short blonde hair and is wearing a black and white patterned dress; a man in the center has short dark hair and is wearing a blue polo; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a black polo and holding a magnet that says "MIXED RECYCLING" and includes photos of recyclable materials
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Tina Stevens and Mike Garland on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, June 21, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Get your recycling questions ready!

Representatives from Monroe County’s Department of Environmental Services are back with us to talk through summer recyclingtips. From what to do with empty propane tanks to how to recycle school papers (happy summer, students and teachers!), our guests bring you the latest on the guidelines.

In studio:

  • Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
  • Tina Stevens, education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
