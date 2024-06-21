Summer recycling 101
Get your recycling questions ready!
Representatives from Monroe County’s Department of Environmental Services are back with us to talk through summer recyclingtips. From what to do with empty propane tanks to how to recycle school papers (happy summer, students and teachers!), our guests bring you the latest on the guidelines.
In studio:
- Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
- Tina Stevens, education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services