Previewing the 2024 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival
1 of 3 — John Nugent on Connections.jpg
John Nugent on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Megan Mack / WXXI News
2 of 3 — Christie Dashiell.jpg
Christie Dashiell
CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival
3 of 3 — Joe Locke.jpg
Joe Locke
CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival
The 21st edition of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival kicks off this week.
This year’s fest includes more than 325 shows. We talk with the event’s co-producers and two of the featured artists about what audiences can expect, the festival’s impact on the local community, and more.
Our guests:
- John Nugent, co-producer of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival
- Christie Dashiell, vocalist and composer for the Christie Dashiell Quartet
- Joe Locke, vibraphonist
*Note: Marc Iacona, executive director and co-producer of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival, was originally scheduled to join this discussion, but had to cancel his appearance Tuesday morning.