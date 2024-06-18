© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Previewing the 2024 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 18, 2024
John Nugent on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Christie Dashiell
Joe Locke
The 21st edition of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival kicks off this week.

This year’s fest includes more than 325 shows. We talk with the event’s co-producers and two of the featured artists about what audiences can expect, the festival’s impact on the local community, and more.

Our guests:

*Note: Marc Iacona, executive director and co-producer of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival, was originally scheduled to join this discussion, but had to cancel his appearance Tuesday morning.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
