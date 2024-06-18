© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Jonna Mendez, former chief of disguise in the CIA

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 18, 2024 at 2:18 PM EDT
A smiling woman and man wearing headphones sitting at a table in a radio talk studio: The woman at left has short blonde hair and is wearing glasses, a black top, a yellow-green blazer, and a gold necklace; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a black polo shirt and is holding a red and black book entitled "In True Face."
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Jonna Mendez on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, June 18. 2024

Jonna Mendez was elevated to chief of disguise for the CIA during a career that took her to some of the world’s most dangerous places. She has often been compared to the character “Q” from the James Bond series.

Mendez has told her stories in print – both in nonfiction and in fiction, including the book, “Argo.” She is in Rochester as a guest of the World Affairs Council, but first, she joins us on "Connections."

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
