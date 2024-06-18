Jonna Mendez, former chief of disguise in the CIA

Jonna Mendez was elevated to chief of disguise for the CIA during a career that took her to some of the world’s most dangerous places. She has often been compared to the character “Q” from the James Bond series.

Mendez has told her stories in print – both in nonfiction and in fiction, including the book, “Argo.” She is in Rochester as a guest of the World Affairs Council, but first, she joins us on "Connections."

In studio:

