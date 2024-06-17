© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the podcast, "Imminent Danger: One Doctor and a Trail of Injured Women"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 17, 2024 at 2:55 PM EDT
An illustration in shades of blue and purple of a doctor wearing a surgical cap, a mask, and glasses, and holding a stethoscope. In the area of his coat is another illustration of women standing by an OB-GYN's table holding their stomachs.
Illustration by Golden Cosmos
Provided

Who is responsible for patient safety? It’s a question that’s explored in an award-winning podcast called “Imminent Danger” from WNYC.

Reporter Karen Shakerdge investigates how one OB-GYN was allowed to practice in multiple states despite having a track record of bad outcomes. Our guests discuss the podcast and we examine how doctors’ work is monitored.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
