Discussing the podcast, "Imminent Danger: One Doctor and a Trail of Injured Women"
Who is responsible for patient safety? It’s a question that’s explored in an award-winning podcast called “Imminent Danger” from WNYC.
Reporter Karen Shakerdge investigates how one OB-GYN was allowed to practice in multiple states despite having a track record of bad outcomes. Our guests discuss the podcast and we examine how doctors’ work is monitored.
Our guests:
- Karen Shakerdge, reporter for “Imminent Danger: One Doctor and a Trail of Injured Women”
- Jaclyn Jeffrey-Wilensky, investigative data reporter for WNYC and Gothamist
- Susan Karten, attorney
- Robert Oshel, Ph.D., malpractice and medical discipline issues expert at the Patient Safety Action Network