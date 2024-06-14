© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

What have we learned -- or not learned -- from "The Truman Show," 25+ years later?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 14, 2024
(foreground) Matt Passantino, (background) Linda Moroney, and Todd Sodano on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, June 14, 2024

More than a quarter of a century following its release, critics and viewers are still exploring lessons from the film "The Truman Show."

Jim Carrey plays Truman Burbank, the star of the world's most popular reality show, "The Truman Show." The catch? He doesn't know that his whole life has been curated for the entertainment of a mass audience.

This hour, we examine the film's themes and what they say about us as viewers and about society.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
