What have we learned -- or not learned -- from "The Truman Show," 25+ years later?
More than a quarter of a century following its release, critics and viewers are still exploring lessons from the film "The Truman Show."
Jim Carrey plays Truman Burbank, the star of the world's most popular reality show, "The Truman Show." The catch? He doesn't know that his whole life has been curated for the entertainment of a mass audience.
This hour, we examine the film's themes and what they say about us as viewers and about society.
Our guests:
- Linda Moroney, lecturer at RIT, filmmaker, and film programmer
- Matt Passantino, film critic for CITY Magazine
- Todd Sodano, Ph.D., associate professor of television history, writing, and production at St. John Fisher University